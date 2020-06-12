Sleepy Eye Police arrest man after social media threat reported

(Sleepy Eye, MN) – Sleepy Police say a man is in custody after posting threats on social media.

Michael Allen Geisler, 33, is being held at the Brown County jail on potential charges of threats of violence.

According to a press release sent by SEPD, a concerned citizen called police in regards to a “threatening Facebook post directed at the media and persons of color.”

Geisler was arrested following an investigation of the report, according to the release.