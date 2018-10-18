Sleepy Eye Teen Critically Injured, New Ulm Man Killed In Two Separate Farm Accidents

A Sleepy Eye teen was critically injured and a New Ulm man was killed in two separate farm accidents Wednesday.

The Sleepy Eye Fire Department and medical crews responded at about 11:00 a.m. to a call for a farm accident in Stark Township, south of Sleepy Eye.

Nineteen-year-old Kaleb Fischer was found by family after being critically injured while repairing a manure spreader. Fischer was airlifted from Sleepy Eye Medical Center to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Less than three hours after Fischer’s accident, the Brown County Sheriff and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a second farm accident in Milford Township near Essig.

Just before 1:30 p.m., John Hoffmann, age 53 of New Ulm, was found by family after becoming pinned between a combine and the corn head. Hoffmann was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Brown County Sheriff urges everyone to be safe and cautious in the fields, roads, and on the farm during the remainder of the harvest season.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook