Sleepy Eye teen found safe

(Sleepy Eye, MN) – Sleepy Eye police say a missing teen was found safe.

A press release sent by Chief Matt Andres says Tanner Klammer was unharmed. The police department was contacted by a family member that Klammer had shown up at their home.

Sleepy Eye Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent out an alert Monday for Klammer, saying he’d last been seen the previous Friday.

