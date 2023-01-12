Sliders For Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it, so it’s time to start making plans … And, luckily, White Castle is bringing back their Valentine’s Day dinner – after a two-year hiatus because of COVID. The burger chain turns some of its locations into “fine-dining establishments” on February 14th – complete with a hostess, server, and holiday décor. Reservations are required, so if you want to have a White Castle Valentine’s Day with your sweetie, you better act quickly. You can reserve a spot at OpenTable.com and find participating locations at WhiteCastle.com/locations.