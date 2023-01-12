River 105 River 105 Logo

January 12, 2023 10:45AM CST
Sliders For Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it, so it’s time to start making plans  And, luckily, White Castle is bringing back their Valentine’s Day dinner – after a two-year hiatus because of COVID. The burger chain turns some of its locations into “fine-dining establishments” on February 14th – complete with a hostess, server, and holiday décor. Reservations are required, so if you want to have a White Castle Valentine’s Day with your sweetie, you better act quickly. You can reserve a spot at OpenTable.com and find participating locations at WhiteCastle.com/locations.

