Slim Chickens Mankato breaks company’s opening day sales records

Mankato gave the owners of Slim Chickens plenty to squawk about, but not in a bad way.

The new chicken-concept restaurant on Madison Ave opened July 11 and broke the company’s opening day sales record, raking in more than $29,000.

“The owners, managers and employees of the new Slim Chickens in Mankato are thrilled with the community’s support of Slim Chickens,” the company said in a statement. “We opened on Monday July 11 and the whole week has been very busy and beyond our expectations – it’s heartwarming to see so many guests coming to see us! We look forward to serving the community for many years to come!”

The restaurant is the first Slim Chickens in Minnesota and is part of the Letnes Restaurant Group, which currently operates over 25 restaurants, including Grizzly’s Wood Fired Grill, Boulder Tap House, 7- West Tap House, and others.