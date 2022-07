Mankato residents will soon be able to flock to a new chicken restaurant.

Slim Chickens announced their Mankato location is set to open on Monday, July 11.

The Fayetteville, Arkansas-based franchise will open at 1700 Madison Ave, the site of the former Grizzly’s restaurant, which was razed last fall to make room for the new restaurant.

Slim Chickens specializes in chicken tenders, chicken wings, and chicken and waffles.