Smiling, Waving Woman Charged For Allegedly Hitting Parked Cars At Waseca Public Safety

A 57-year-old Waseca woman who allegedly sped repeatedly through the Waseca Public Safety parking lot and hit other vehicles while smiling and waving to pedestrians has been charged in county court.

Karen Kay Spinler is facing eight felony charges, including one count of 2nd degree assault, one count of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, and six counts of 1st degree damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Waseca Police Department was parked outside of the Waseca City Hall August 2 when he observed Spinler driving a red Oldsmoblie Alero traveling at a high rate of speed. Spinler honked her horn at the officer as she passed his vehicle. As the officer prepared to pull the Alero over, a witness approached the squad to report that Spinler had just hit something with her car.

Spinler ignored or eluded attempts by law enforcement to pull her vehicle over, and at one point stopped and reversed her vehicle into the patrol car. Court documents say she then looped through the public safety lot at least three times before stopping. Pedestrian witnesses later told police Spinler was smiling and waving as she was crashing into parked vehicles.

Spinler later explained to police that she was tired of people hurting her so she was out to hurt them. She told police there were people on top of her car and she was trying to get them off. Police suspected Spinler was under the influence.

Six vehicles were reported to have been damaged by Spinler. Anticipated costs for the damaged vehicles is anticipated to exceed $1,000. No estimates were listed for the squad.

Spinler is also charged with gross misdemeanor 4th degree assault, and misdemeanor counts of reckless and careless driving.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

