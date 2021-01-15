SNAP recipients to receive increase in benefits

Minnesotans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will get a bump up in benefits as part of a federal COVID relief plan.

Recipients of SNAP and other food assistance programs who are currently receiving the maximum amount will see a 15% increase in their monthly food benefits.

This means a family of four would receive $782, an increase of $102, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

The increase went into effect Jan 1 and expires June 30.

Funding for the increase came through the Consolidated Appropriations Act passed in Dec 2020, part of which included a COVID-19 relief plan.