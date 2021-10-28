Sneak peek: Here’s what’s happening for Halloween in Southern Minnesota this weekend

If you haven’t made plans for the upcoming Halloween weekend, no worries. There are plenty of places to take the family for treats or entertainment in the Mankato area. SMN has compiled a list of events below. You could also hop in the car and follow our map for a wicked good time touring Mankato’s best-decorated yards.
Did we miss your event? Email us with the information and we’ll add it to our list.
Mill Pond Haunted Hay Ride
300 South Front Street, St. Peter
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday, October 29, Saturday, October 30
MORE INFO
New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House
Friday, October 29th & Saturday, October 30th
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday, October 31st
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Haunted Houses at the Brown County Fairgrounds! Two haunted houses, food, live palm reader!!
Friday, Oct 29 & Saturday, October 30, Sunday, October 31st
MORE INFO
Spook-tacular w/ STORE IT & Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union
Friday, October 29
2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Store It is opening up its indoor, climate-controlled facility to offer a safe and fun trick-or-treating environment. This year we are elevating the experience for the kids making this an event you do not want to miss. Local businesses have sponsored and will decorate a storage unit to hand out treats or give-aways. Your family and friends can enjoy trick-or-treating inside while enjoying an atmosphere that is sure to WOW! We had so much fun last year and cannot wait to have everyone here again with a few new twists!! Donations will also be taken for the Salvation Army’s Bundle Me Warm coat drive so bring some winter gear to donate!
MORE INFO
Trunk or Treat
Friday, October 29th
Snell Motors
2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.
Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.
(Copyright 2021© Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)