Sneak peek: Here’s what’s happening for Halloween in Southern Minnesota this weekend

If you haven’t made plans for the upcoming Halloween weekend, no worries. There are plenty of places to take the family for treats or entertainment in the Mankato area. SMN has compiled a list of events below. You could also hop in the car and follow our map for a wicked good time touring Mankato’s best-decorated yards.

Mill Pond Haunted Hay Ride

300 South Front Street, St. Peter

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, October 29, Saturday, October 30

New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House

Friday, October 29th & Saturday, October 30th

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, October 31st

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Haunted Houses at the Brown County Fairgrounds! Two haunted houses, food, live palm reader!!

Friday, Oct 29 & Saturday, October 30, Sunday, October 31st

Spook-tacular w/ STORE IT & Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union

Friday, October 29

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Store It is opening up its indoor, climate-controlled facility to offer a safe and fun trick-or-treating environment. This year we are elevating the experience for the kids making this an event you do not want to miss. Local businesses have sponsored and will decorate a storage unit to hand out treats or give-aways. Your family and friends can enjoy trick-or-treating inside while enjoying an atmosphere that is sure to WOW! We had so much fun last year and cannot wait to have everyone here again with a few new twists!! Donations will also be taken for the Salvation Army’s Bundle Me Warm coat drive so bring some winter gear to donate!

Trunk or Treat

Friday, October 29th

Snell Motors

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat is back at Snell Motors! On October 29th from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., along with tons of other local businesses, we will be hosting our 3rd Annual FREE family Halloween Event in our 70-car indoor showroom! Bring your little goblins and ghouls for a safe and warm evening of trunk-or-treating, inflatables, activities, face-painting, donuts, candy, and more!

Trunk or Treat

North Mankato Taylor Library

Friday, October 29th

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tricks and Treats on Commerce Drive

Saturday, October 30th

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Trick or treat at Commerce Drive businesses in upper North Mankato on Saturday, Oct. 30th

from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.! Participating businesses will be marked with orange and black balloons. Then join

Connecting Commerce for an outdoor family-friendly concert with live music from Mal Murphy

on the Ignition Fitness grounds, 1960 Commerce Drive, North Mankato, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.! Bring

lawn chairs and/or blankets to sit on and dress for the weather.

