Snickers Is Selling Very Limited-Edition Pecan Flavor and They’re Running Out Fast

On Wednesday, Snickers took to Instagram with a major announcement: They’re dropping a pecan-filled chocolate bar for fall. And while, sure, the release is limited (more on that in a sec) they do come 15 to a box—AKA perfect for stockpiling.

According to @JunkFoodMom, you’ll have to act fast if you wanna snag the limited-edition snack. Per their IG reporting, the Snickers Pecan bar can only be purchased (for now, at least) online. That’s not the kicker though—the food ‘grammer is also claiming there are only 3,000 boxes left.

Obviously, everyone is wondering whether these chocolate bars will eventually make their way to store aisles. As of now, the answer is a pretty definitive no. Their $30 boxes are “online only” and that news is straight from Snicker’s mouth (err, Instagram). I don’t see the problem though. They’re just saving me the time I’d spend driving to and from the grocery store 15 times.

“Many of our famous Snickers bars are produced in Texas, which also happens to be where some of the best pecans come from,” the product description reads. According to the brand, their “Texas Proud” Snicker bars feature that classic milk chocolate caramel combo we all know and love but the pecan addition.

In case you had any doubt these would sell out, check social media. Fans are buying them up left and right. The comment section is flooded with customer praise: “Just ordered mine 🙌🏼” one user wrote. “Thank you so much! Just grabbed a case,” another added.

