It’s a good dog that can sniff out the bad stuff.

That’s exactly what Watonwan County Sheriff K9 Maya recently did.

Maya was called to assist the Minnesota State Patrol Saturday with a vehicle sniff during a traffic stop. And sniff she did.

The K9’s search turned up methamphetamine and syringes loaded with what appeared to be heroin.

Police say a single-shot firearm with a .38 caliber round was also located.

Well done, Maya!