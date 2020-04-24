SNL Will Air Another Quarantine Episode This Weekend

Saturday Night Live announced that it will air an all-new “At Home” episode, its second since the coronavirus pandemic began, this weekend.

Two weeks ago, SNL took a cue from other late night programs that have figured out ways to keep producing new content from home, and aired its first “At Home” episode with “host” Tom Hanks (who did the monologue). It was incredibly comforting to have SNL back on air, even if it was not a particularly great episode—about 80% of it was short individual pieces filmed by each cast member at home. That aspect was of course completely understandable considering everything, but without the chemistry of the cast and the live element, it was pretty weird.

Like many other late night television shows, SNL shut down production in mid-March in response to the pandemic, postponing three episodes at the time. John Krasinski, who would have hosted the March 28th episode, probably can reschedule to host in the fall when his film A Quiet Place Part II will now be released, though it’s anyone guess if audiences will be crowding into Studio 8H by then.

No other information has been released about this week’s episode, but it seems likely there’ll be another surprise celebrity host to do the monologue, and a musical guest.

Source: gothamist.com