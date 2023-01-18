Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade Make It To Songwriters Hall

NEW YORK (AP) – Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The class includes the writers of such iconic songs as “Man In the Mirror,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.”

The seven songwriters from the class of 2023 will be inducted at a gala June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Snoop Dogg’s hits include “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin & Juice.”

He will join such rappers as Missy Elliott and Jay-Z in the hall.