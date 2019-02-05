Snoop Dogg To Play Treasure Island in April

Treasure Island Resort & Casino has announced another major concert act on Monday, confirming that Snoop Dogg himself will be in town this April.

The rap legend will take to the stage at the Island Event Center on Apr. 26.

The multi-platinum, multi-talented singer, TV host and actor has been a mainstay in hip-hop for a quarter-of-a-century.

He joins a spring/summer concert season at the Welch casino that includes acts like Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Avett Brothers, Trampled By Turtles, Chicago, The Jackson 5, and Foreigner.

Tickets to see the “Gin & Juice” singer will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, Feb. 8.

They will cost you either $69, $89 or $99 and can be ordered from Ticketmaster(expect to pay additional fees), otherwise you can get them direct from the Island Box Office at the casino.

It’s worth noting that the show is 16+, with those aged 16 or 17 having to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Source: bringmethenews.com

