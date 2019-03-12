Snow Causes Roof Collapse at Winona Holiday Inn Express

The roof over the swimming pool at a Holiday Inn Express in Winona collapsed during the weekend snowstorm.

The hotel said that the collapse happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, fortunately a time when nobody was in the pool, and it was caused by an “over abundance of rain and snow.”

The hotel remains open but the pool has been closed till repairs have been carried out, with the hotel saying it has contractors “already in motion” to repair it as soon as possible.

In the meantime, guests are able to swim at the pool in the neighboring Plaza Hotel & Suites.

It’s one of a number of roof collapses that was reported across Minnesota and Wisconsin after heavy – and wet – snow hit the state on Saturday and Sunday.

The fire house in White Lake, Wisconsin, collapsed on one of its engines in the early hours of Sunday, prompting a flurry of response and assistance from other local fire departments.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Photo: reddit

