As of Wednesday afternoon, the Redwood Falls airport still hasn’t reported an official result of snowfall for this week’s blizzard, but the National Weather Service currently lists the following amounts since Tuesday evening:

Morgan: 11 inches

Belview: 9.9 inches

Rural Danube, Springfield, Comfrey: 8.5 inches

New Ulm: 8 inches

Granite Falls, Tracy: 7 inches