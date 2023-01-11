Snow removal sparks alleged death threat in North Mankato

A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a person for removing snow from a parking lot.

Colton T. Lang, 28, is currently in custody in Nicollet County and awaits charges in the incident.

North Mankato police responded at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to a report of the threat, which police say occurred at Northway Townhomes. Police say it was also reported that the perpetrator was brandishing a firearm.

Officers secured a perimeter on the townhome and Lang walked out as police were coordinating further response efforts, according to a news release.

Police say a handheld BB gun was recovered from the scene.