Snow storm could drop 5-10 inches on top of socially isolated Easter

(Mankato, MN) – How is 2020 going, you ask?

It’s Easter Sunday, the COVID-19 pandemic is raging across the USA, Minnesotans are living under a stay at home order, and there’s a mid-April snow storm that’s expected dump up to 10 inches on top of our already bizarre circumstances.

Local forecasters are predicting 5 to 10 inches of snowfall Easter Sunday. KEYC News Now meteorologist Mark Tarello says isolated spots could get up to 12 inches or even thundersnow. Tarello also warned of strong winds that could deliver gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Blue Earth County and the surrounding areas. NWS says the snow will be heavy and wet, and could cause tree damage and power outages.

The snow is expected to start early Sunday, wrapping up around 9 p.m. Monday carries a possibility of isolated snow showers with gusty winds, and temps dropping as low as 19 degrees overnight. Sun should return on Tuesday, but temperatures aren’t expected to get above 40 degrees until Thursday.

April snow storms aren’t uncommon in Minnesota, but combined with a socially-isolated Easter and a killer virus, it’s just another layer added to the surreal.