Snow totals: Mankato breaks records with latest snowfall

(Mankato, MN) – Yesterday’s winter storm brought Mankato across the threshold of record-breaking snowfall for the month of February.

Here are the official snow totals NWS has comprised from around the area:

New Ulm – 10 inches

Mankato – 9 inches

St. Peter – 9 inches

Sleepy Eye – 9 inches

Waseca – 8 inches

Winthrop – 9.5 inches

St. James – 10 inches

Mankato’s unofficial record for snowfall in February was 26.5 inches, set back in 1962. Southern Minnesota is currently sitting at around 30 – 35 inches of snow for the month. Forecasters are calling for more snow over the next five days, although the track of Saturday’s storm is “very uncertain,” according to NWS.

For the moment, the agency predicts up to 5 more inches could fall through Saturday night, with high winds packing a punch Sunday.

Next week carries the possibility of more snow on Monday and Tuesday.

