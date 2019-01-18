Snowy Friday on Tap for Southern MN With Up to 6 Inches Possible

The dry winter is set to continue in the Twin Cities while portions of a parched southern Minnesota are in line for accumulating snow today.

Just a dusting of snow is anticipated in the metro area, but further to the south and especially to the southwest snow totals could be enough to plow.

Rochester: 1-2 inches

Mankato: 3-5 inches

Redwood Falls: 2-3 inches

Marshall: 4-6 inches

Albert Lea: 4-6 inches

Fairmont: 4-6 inches

Pipestone: 4-6 inches

The snow is expected to begin this morning and be tapering off by this evening.

So when the heck is it going to snow again in the Twin Cities? Maybe on Monday into Tuesday, but we’re not talking about any gargantuan storms rolling through at this point. But snow lovers would appreciate just a few inches, so we’ll wait and see what happens early next week.

Meanwhile, the cold air has arrived in northern Minnesota and it’ll be in place throughout all of Minnesota by Friday morning, with wind chill values in greater Minnesota diving to as low as -25 or -35.

Actual air temps will be in the single digits in the Twin Cities and points southeast Friday night and Saturday night, but areas of central and northern Minnesota will fall to as low as -15 to -25 below zero.

Source: bringmethenews.com

