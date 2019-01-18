Snowy Friday on Tap for Southern MN With Up to 6 Inches Possible

The dry winter is set to continue in the Twin Cities while portions of a parched southern Minnesota are in line for accumulating snow today.
Just a dusting of snow is anticipated in the metro area, but further to the south and especially to the southwest snow totals could be enough to plow.
- Rochester: 1-2 inches
- Mankato: 3-5 inches
- Redwood Falls: 2-3 inches
- Marshall: 4-6 inches
- Albert Lea: 4-6 inches
- Fairmont: 4-6 inches
- Pipestone: 4-6 inches
The snow is expected to begin this morning and be tapering off by this evening.
Meanwhile, the cold air has arrived in northern Minnesota and it’ll be in place throughout all of Minnesota by Friday morning, with wind chill values in greater Minnesota diving to as low as -25 or -35.
Actual air temps will be in the single digits in the Twin Cities and points southeast Friday night and Saturday night, but areas of central and northern Minnesota will fall to as low as -15 to -25 below zero.
Source: bringmethenews.com