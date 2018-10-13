So Long Super America

You may have to look twice when cruising over to your favorite convenience store.

That’s because SuperAmerica is being rebranded as Speedway as a result of a takeover first announced back in May.

The gas station and convenience store chain, which employs 2,000 workers across 285 stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas, was included in the deal agreed between Andeavor and Marathon Petroleum – which owns the Speedway chain.

On Oct. 1, Marathon completed the $23 billion takeover of Andeavor, assuming control of the SuperAmerica chain as well as an oil refinery in St. Paul Park.

Marathon is now changing SuperAmerica stores to Speedway to align with the rest of its brand.

Customers can expect to see the Speedway signs appear outside and inside what are currently SuperAmerica gas stations and stores.

“While the signage may be changing, customers will continue to be greeted by the same friendly, helpful store associates that they have come to know and appreciate,” a spokesperson said.

It says that anyone who has a balance on its SuperAmerica gift cards can call customer service at 800-428-4016 to ask for a refund.

Those with SA Points cards can transfer this balance to a Speedy Rewards cards by following these steps.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook