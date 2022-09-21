So Much Streaming, So Little Time

With all the streaming services these days, it’s hard to say, “There’s nothing on.” But it turns out there’s so much on that most of us don’t have time to finish what’s on our watch lists. A new survey found that the average person has 13 shows and 16 movies on their list of things they want to watch, but 68% say their watch list is so long, it’s “nearly impossible” for them to get through it. According to the survey, these are most popular shows on people’s current watch list: Stranger Things (24%), Game of Thrones (21%), The Walking Dead (21%), Breaking Bad (19%), and Squid Game (19%).