Some churches say services still too risky as cases grow

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Many religious leaders in Minnesota say it’s too soon to throw open their doors to the faithful, despite the governor’s recent decision to lift some coronavirus restrictions on places of worship.

Gov. Tim Walz is allowing them to reopen at 25% capacity starting Wednesday. While Catholic dioceses are planing to reopen parishes, other churches say the risks are still too great.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 12 new deaths and 745 new confirmed cases to raise the state’s death toll to 881 and its confirmed case count to 21,315.