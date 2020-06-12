Some Minneapolis officers vow support for department change

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A group of Minneapolis police officers has condemned the former officer charged with murder in George Floyd’s death.

And they say they’re ready to back the police chief’s promised overhaul of the department.

Fourteen officers signed an open letter Thursday addressed to “Dear Everyone — but especially Minneapolis citizens.” The letter says Officer Derek Chauvin “failed as a human” and “stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life.”

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s May 25 death. Bystander video shows Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck and ignoring his cries for help, even after he stopped moving.