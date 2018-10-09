Parts of Minnesota Could Get 4+ Inches of Snow This Week

While southern Minnesota gets multiple rounds of heavy rain this week, portions of northwest Minnesota could get a healthy dumping of snow.

Meteorologists from the Grand Forks office of the National Weather Service are fairly confident that 1-4 inches of snow, maybe more in some areas, will fall in northwest Minnesota Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

“The best chance for snow will come into the region beginning Wednesday morning and last through early Thursday morning. Snowfall accumulations of one to four inches are likely with localized snow amounts greater than four inches possible. Additionally, strong northerly winds gusting up to 25-35 mph are possible and may cause brief reductions in visibility. Stay tuned for further details on this early season winter weather potential.”

Here’s the area currently outlined for snow and blowing snow chances.

The snow should stay mainly in northwest Minnesota, although overnight rain/snow mixes will be possible farther to the east in the Northland and Duluth.

Want to learn something really freaky? It was 94 degrees in Grand Forks on Sep. 16, and three weeks later there’s a legit chance residents have to bust out the snow shovels.

“It should be noted that there is no statistical correlation between a cool fall or a wet fall and the following winter season,” says WDAZ meteorologist John Wheeler in Grand Forks.

That’s at least somewhat reassuring that just because Mother Nature is acting like winter now doesn’t necessarily mean the real winter is going to be brutal. Then again, we’re talking about Grand Forks where the winter is, generally speaking, always brutal.