Some Planters Products Now Have the New Baby Nut Mascot on Them

Believe it or not, it was only a couple months ago that we were introduced to Baby Nut, the new mascot for Planters peanut products. Although it seems like years have gone by since Baby Nut debuted at the Superbowl back in February, people have started to see him on Planters product cans in stores just recently.

To put it simply, Baby Nut was born after Mr. Peanut died in a van crash off the side of a cliff. During the Planters Superbowl commercial that showed Mr. Peanut’s funeral, a tear from the Kool-Aid man’s eye drops onto the ground and Baby Nut was born. If that sounds absolutely absurd to you, that’s because it totally was. Still, once Baby Nut was born, the internet became thoroughly obsessed.

But after all the initial tweets, fan art, and Baby Nut merch, we didn’t see much of Baby Nut anywhere. Mr. Peanut (may he rest in peace) could still be found on all of the Planters products at the store—until now. It seems that Planters packaging is steadily changing to showcase the new mascot.

According to one Instagram food account, the Planters classic peanut tins now have a photo of Baby Nut holding a peanut on the front with a label that reads “That’s one cute nut!” These tins do have a limited-edition label on them so there’s no telling how long they’ll be in stores (or if other products will have Baby Nut on them soon).

Source: delish.com