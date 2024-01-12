Son accused of shooting father in Eagle Lake charged with assault

The son accused of shooting his father in Eagle Lake on New Year’s Day has been criminally charged.

Andrew “Andy” David Douglas, 30, of Madison Lake, faces 1st-degree felony assault charges in the shooting of his father, 59-year-old Jeffrey Douglas. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $30,000 fine, or both.

A criminal complaint says Andy Douglas called 911 at 4:19 p.m. to report he’d shot a man in self-defense with a 12-gauge shotgun.

A state trooper arrived first at the Country Manor trailer park in Eagle Lake, where the shooting occurred. In the complaint, the trooper noted “blood on the driveway, steps, and the landing into the residence,” and “a large amount of blood on the door to the residence and on the carpet and walls inside the residence.”

Jerry Douglas was discovered holding his “disfigured” right arm up with his hand “red with blood,” say court documents. Police say he suffered significant trauma to his arm, with a large amount of muscle destroyed, and both arm bones broken. He identified Andy Douglas as the shooter multiple times as first responders rendered aid, according to the complaint.

The victim told investigators he had confronted Douglas about some missing jewelry, which upset Andy Douglas, who grabbed a shotgun, pointed it at him, and said: “I’m going to shoot you.” Andy Douglas pulled the trigger “without hesitation,” according to his father’s account. Jeffrey Douglas was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and then later airlifted.

A witness said the father and son had been arguing about the missing jewelry and Jeffrey Douglas told his son that “he would kill him,” according to the complaint. The witness said she saw the men physically fighting and heard father call son a “dummy.” She told detectives Jeffrey Douglas didn’t have a weapon, and when she saw Andy Douglas get the shotgun, she thought it was to scare his father. She recalled a “big” noise and hearing Jeffrey say “Oh my God you shot me.”

A second witness said he was outside smoking when he heard a gunshot.

Andy Douglas told police he and his father were arguing over selling a firearm and jewelry when his father threatened to kill him. He admitted he retrieved his 12-gauge from the living room when the argument escalated, according to the complaint. He told investigators his father’s back was turned to him, and he shot when Jeffrey made an abrupt movement to turn around.

Court documents say Andy Douglas had a calm demeanor as he spoke at length about his outdoor activities, mental health, chemical use, and his life. He told police he no longer recognized his father and didn’t like the way he treated women.

Andy Douglas is due in Blue Earth County Court on April 15 for an omnibus hearing.