Songs on the Lawn returns this summer

Greater Mankato Growth has announced the return on Songs on the Lawn this summer.

The 19th annual series of free summer get-togethers showcases the region’s wide variety of local music, entertainment, and food.

Songs on the Law will take place weekly, every Thursday, in June from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here’s the 2022 band lineup:

June 2 – Space Hug (indie pop rock)

June 9 – Holly Rocka Rollaz (rockabilly/early American)

June 16 – The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League (uptempo/swing jazz)

June 23 – City Mouse (Americana)

June 30 – Stacy K (folk rock)

Songs on the Lawn is an opportunity for co-workers, friends, and families from all around the region to gather in the City Center and enjoy live music. Attendees will be able to purchase meals, snacks, and beverages from a variety of local vendors. Free parking is available in the Civic Center and Cherry St ramps.