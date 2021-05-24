Songs on the Lawn set to return next week

Live music, food, and entertainment are set to return to the Civic Center Plaza next week.

Songs on the Lawn, a popular event from Greater Mankato Growth with commence with its 18th season beginning in June.

Friends, co-workers, and families will have an opportunity to gather in the Civic Center Plaza and enjoy live music, lunch, and snacks every Thursday in June.

The event is open to the public and free of charge with free parking available.

The first performance is slated from Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Jeremy Poland Band to provide music.

For a complete schedule of bands, click here.