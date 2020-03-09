Sound off: Mankato looking for input on proposed improvements to Bienapfl Park

(Mankato, MN) – The City of Mankato is asking for public input on proposed playground updates at Bienapfl Park.

Residents should sound off by Monday, March 9 on options for the park, which is located at 1401 Fourth Ave.

Options include a play unit, climber, swing, and gaga ball pit. Residents are also encouraged to provide feedback on soccer goals, swings, backstop, and to share other ideas.

Surveys are available online, or residents can complete a ballot and email it to the city.