South Bend stabbing victim dies

Police say a father allegedly stabbed by his son in South Bend Township Thursday afternoon has died.

Steven Earle died Thursday night at about 9 p.m. while undergoing surgery, according to an email from Captain Paul Barta with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office.

Earle’s 24-year-old son, Travis Earle, remains in the Blue Earth County Jail on potential charges of second-degree intentional murder.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will assist with the investigation.

Police will brief the press on Steven Earle’s homicide Friday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Thursday afternoon to a 911 call from Steven Earle, who said his son had a knife. Travis Earle greeted deputies when they arrived on the scene. Police say he admitted to stabbing his father.