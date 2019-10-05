South Central College celebrating College Knowledge Month

(Mankato, MN) – October is College Knowledge Month, and South Central College is celebrating with a number of events.

Explore SCC Sessions will give potential students the opportunity to tour the college, get a free SCC t-shirt or water bottle, and participate in “Express Enrollment,” which includes the always-free application, guaranteed pre-admission, financial aid/FAFSA assistance, and help with applying for generous scholarships offered by the SCC Campus foundations.

To sign up for Explore SCC Session, click here.

MEA Open Houses are drop-in events held during MEA Break on October 17 and 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potential students can stop by SCC’s Faribault or North Mankato campuses for tours and giveaways, and take advantage of Express Enrollment. For more information, click here.

SCC will also visit with area high schools to help students apply to college and for financial aid.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)