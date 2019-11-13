South Central College hosting job fair Tuesday

(North Mankato, MN) – South Central College will host its annual Fall Job Fair in North Mankato.

The job fair is Tuesday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at the North Mankato campus at 1920 Lee Blvd. Job seekers can meet prospective employers, network, apply for jobs, and learn about career development strategies. Sixty employers will participate.

The event is free.

