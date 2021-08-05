South Central College offering Express Enrollment

Prospective students who haven’t enrolled at South Central College still have time to get registered in time for fall semester.

SCC is offering Express Enrollment on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Fridays from Noon to 3 p.m., through Aug 19.

Express Enrollment allows aspiring SCC students to apply, get admitted, and registered for classes on the same day.

“We understand this has not been an easy year for many, and we know some have had to delay their educational planning, so we wanted to simplify the enrollment process for those who want to attend SCC this fall,” said Annette Parker, SCC President.

More information about programs still open this fall at SCC is available online. Fall semester begins Aug 23.