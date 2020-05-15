South Central College offering summer online classes

(North Mankato, MN) – South Central College (SCC) will offer online classes this summer.

The courses, which start June 1, are open not only to SCC students, but anyone with a high school diploma, according to a release from the college.

The available courses satisfy the Minnesota State Transfer Curriculum goal areas, which are required at any Minnesota State college or university. Classes include art, anatomy and physiology, biology, communications, economics, English, ethics, geography, math, philosophy, psychology and sociology.

A number of courses are also available for specific career fields.

Registration is available on the SCC website.