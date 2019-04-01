South Central to host job fairs at both campus locations

(Mankato, MN) – South Central College will host job fairs at both campus locations this week.

The job fairs will give job seekers a chance to meet and discuss opportunities with potential employers, network, apply for jobs, and learn career development strategies.

The Faribault campus event is on Tuesday, April 2nd. 

The Mankato job fair is on Wednesday, April 3rd. 

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mankato woman accused of embezzling $470K from employer “That wasn’t a very good answer.” Waseca man accused of sexually assaulting teen who refused him Bison shot and killed near Sanborn in Redwood County Woman injured in single-vehicle Highway 14 rollover Woman injured in crash south of Sleepy Eye on Highway 4 Le Sueur County man jailed on child porn charges after FBI investigation traces him to file sharing
Comments