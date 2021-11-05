South Dakota man killed when 2 semi-trucks collide in Pipestone County

A South Dakota man was killed when two semi-trucks collided in Pipestone County Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol hasn’t yet released the name of the victim but says he is a 69-year-old man from Humboldt, SD.

A crash report says a Peterbilt semi was northbound on Highway 23, and an International semi was making a left-hand turn onto northbound Highway 23 when the trucks collided. The crash time is listed as 10:27 a.m. on the report.

The driver of the International semi was 25-year-old Jacob Aaron Gelderman of Ward, SD. Gelderman wasn’t injured in the crash.

The name of the other driver will be released Friday afternoon.