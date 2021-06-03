South Dakota officials hope to avoid medical pot ID delays

South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says she is trying to avoid missing a November deadline to start issuing medical marijuana ID cards by holding a series of meetings to head off any objections to its proposed rules. The state is preparing for medical marijuana to be legalized this year. The Department of Health has been tasked with setting up much of the state’s pot program. Health officials are balancing concerns from medical pot advocates, the state’s physicians, law enforcement and local government bodies. Health officials are planning a series of meetings and a telephone town hall to hear concerns with the new rules.