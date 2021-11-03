Southboard Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive to reopen soon

The southbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Dr in Mankato/North Mankato are expected to reopen on Thursday after a truck struck a bridge last month.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has completed bridge inspections and says a ten-foot lane width restriction on the southbound exit ramp from Highway 169 to Lookout Dr ramp will be necessary until permanent repairs to the bridge can be made next summer.

Concrete barriers will be placed on the bridge to shift traffic away from the beam that was damaged during the crash. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area.

The ramp will reopen in the afternoon of Nov 4, but MnDOT will continue to inspect and evaluate the bridge for safety and monitor the effects of traffic, weather, and other elements.