Southern Minnesota Auto Dealership Burglarized, Set on Fire

Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating a possible burglary and arson of an auto shop near Albert Lea.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mason Auto Sales at 86974 County Road 46 around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when a couple there to look at vehicles called to report a fire in the business’s office.

Smoke was coming from the roof when a deputy arrived, but fortunately an older woman that lives on the second floor of the building wasn’t home at the time.

The deputy did, however, find three sets of keys in the parking lot about 50 feet from the door, and a side window to the building was smashed.

Nobody was injured in the fired but two vehicles were stolen and a small black safe filled with around 80 vehicle titles was taken. The stolen vehicles are:

2008 Mercury Mountaineer (green), license plate 230WLR

2002 Dodge Ram (blue), license plate unknown

The sheriff’s office says the fire is being investigated as arson and there are no suspects.

Source: bringmethenews.com

