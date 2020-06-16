Southern Minnesota COVID-19 cases rise; 9 deaths statewide

(St. Paul, MN) – New positive COVID-19 cases were reported in southern Minnesota, and nine more people in the state died of the disease, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The deaths involved people in their 60’s, 80’s, and 90’s from Clay, Crow Wing, Hennepin, Ramsey, and Sherburne counties. There are now 1,313 people in the state who have died due to COVID-19.

New cases were reported in the following southern Minnesota counties:

Blue Earth – 1

Brown – 1

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 1

Freeborn – 2

Lyon – 8

Martin – 4

Mower – 10

Nobles – 1

Redwood – 2

Rice – 3

Waseca – 1

Watonwan – 1

There are now nearly 31,000 people in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to MDH.

Hospitalizations are up for the first time in a week, but only slightly. On Monday, there were 353 people hospitalized; Tuesday, MDH reported 357 people hospitalized with the virus, 185 in intensive care.