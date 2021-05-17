Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!

A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away.

Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:

North Mankato Swim Facility – Open May 29th & 30th for season pass holders and on Memorial Day, May 31st for everyone else. Hours are Monday – Friday Noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday Noon to 7 p.m.

Tourtellote Pool – Opening in June. Final details still pending.

Waseca Water Park – Open daily starting June 5. Hours are Noon to 7 p.m., closed during inclement weather

Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center – Tentatively scheduled to open June 1. Hours will be Noon to 7 p.m.

Gaylord Area Aquatic Center – Open 7 days a week beginning June 7. Hours are 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Washington Park & Lincoln Park Wading Pools (New Ulm) – Open June 1 through August 19. Hours are 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Children must be with an adult of 18 years of age responsible for the conduct and safety for the child(ren) they bring to the pool. There is no lifeguard on duty. Air temp must be at least 72 degrees or higher to open.

Fairmont Aquatic Park – Open June 4. Hours will be Noon to 6 p.m. to start. Hours will switch to Noon to 8 p.m. after swimming lessons are complete for the summer.

Springfield Municipal Pool – Opening May 28 at 1 p.m. Swimming lessons are set to begin on June 7.

**This list will be updated as more information becomes available.