Southern Minnesota Pools: Here’s where to swim in 2022

School is starting to wind down for the year, and the cool, inviting waters of southern Minnesota’s pools are beckoning.

Local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2022, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away.

Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:

North Mankato Swim Facility

Open: May 28

Hours: Monday – Sunday Noon to 6 p.m.

Lifeguards are still needed for the 2022 season. Click here for more details and/or to apply.

Tourtellotte Pool

Open: June 10

Hours: Lap Swim/Water Walk: 12:00 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Hybrid Swim: 1:00 p.m. to 5:30p.m. (3 lanes for lap swim/half pool for open swim) Free to the public in 2022. Max capacity of 400.

**Hours subject to weather

Waseca Water Park

Open: June 11.

Open Swim Hours: Sunday through Friday, Noon to 7 p.m., closed during inclement weather

Flandrau Pool

Open: June 3

Swim Hours: Thursdays through Sundays, weather permitting

Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center

Tentatively scheduled to open June 1. Hours will be Noon to 7 p.m.

Gaylord Area Aquatic Center

Open: June 7.

Open Swim Hours:

June 3 to July 15:

Weekdays: Noon to 6:00 p.m.

Weekends: Noon to 8:00 p.m.

July 16 to August 26:

Weekdays: Noon to 8:00 p.m.

Weekends: Noon to 8:00 p.m.

The pool is still looking for lifeguards. Applications are online.

Washington Park & Lincoln Park Wading Pools (New Ulm)

Open: June 2

Hours: 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Children must be with an adult of 18 years of age responsible for the conduct and safety for the child(ren) they bring to the pool. There is no lifeguard on duty. Air temp must be at least 72 degrees or higher to open.

North Park Splash Pad (New Ulm)

Open: Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day)

Hours: 10 a.m. 8 p.m.

Fairmont Aquatic Park

Open: June 3

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. to start.

Hours will switch to Noon to 8 p.m. after swimming lessons are complete for the summer.

Springfield Municipal Pool

Open: May 27

Hours: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. except for June 25th 1 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Holiday Hours: Memorial Day & July 4th – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Family Swim Hours: Sundays, 6 p.m. 8 p.m.

**This list will be updated as more information becomes available.