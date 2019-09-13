Southern Minnesota under flash flood watch

(Mankato, MN) – Most of southern Minnesota is under a flash flood watch until Thursday night.

The National Weather Service says continued showers and thunderstorms are possible in Mankato and the surrounding areas for the remainder of the day into nighttime.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop over southern Minnesota Thursday afternoon, dumping 1 to 3 inches of rain on the watch area. Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet, Watonwan, and Sibley counties are all included in the flash flood warning.

Winds are also expected to pick up, gusting up to 25 miles per hour. The region has a chance to dry out Friday, as sunny skies return, and breezy conditions remain.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)