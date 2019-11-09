Southern MN has freebies for vets on Veteran’s Day

Hy-Vee Hilltop will offer free breakfast for veterans and their spouses on November 11th from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The American Legion in Nicollet will host a free dinner program for Nicollet County veterans on November 11th. The program begins with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. with dinner. Speakers include 1st District Congressional candidate and Iraq war veteran Dan Feehan, and Carla Tappainer from the Department of Minnesota American Legion. Door prizes will be given away following the program. No RSVP is required.

Alpha Media and REMAX Dynamic Agents will offer a complimentary lunch for area veterans and their spouses. The 2nd annual Hog Roast for Heroes will be Sunday, November 10th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eagle Lake America Legion. A free-will donation will be collected, and the public is invited to attend. Proceeds benefit South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization.

Applebees has been serving free meals for veterans for 12 years. The restaurant chain says there have been about 9.8 million meals free meals served since they started the program. All active military members and veterans.

Vets with a valid ID can get a free six-inch sub from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Veteran’s Day at participating Subway restaurants. Not all Mankato locations confirmed the free sub offer, but some stores said they would offer a 20% discount for veterans.

At Olive Garden, veterans can enjoy a free entree on Veterans Day 2019. The Mankato location has confirmed they are participating.

Mankato’s Baker’s Square will offer a free rise and shine breakfast to military veterans with a valid ID.

Vets and their families will get free admission at the Children’s Museum on Sunday, November 10th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All current and past service members and their families are invited to play at the museum for no cost.

