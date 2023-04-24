Space Rock For BIG Cash

If you live in Maine and could use an extra $25,000, a local museum has an offer just for you. All you need to do is bring them a piece of a meteorite. Sound easy? It just might be. A fireball was seen dashing through the sky near the Canadian border on April 8th and NASA confirmed it was a meteorite. Now, the Maine Mineral & Gem Museum wants a piece of it. They’re offering the cash prize to the first person who can bring them a meteorite fragment weighing at least 2.2 pounds. A spokesperson says they may even offer a smaller prize for smaller fragments of the space rock. Any amateur meteorite hunters interested will need to spend a lot of time in some dense forest, but for $25 grand it may be worth it.