Spain Cancels Running of the Bulls amid Pandemic

Running from live, angry bulls is usually okay in Spain.

Running from live, angry bulls during COVID-19 … well, that’s just too dangerous!!

Officials have formally canceled the world-famous San Fermin festival in Pamplona (known as the Running of the Bulls) to try and protect people from coronavirus.

“No matter how expected it was, it does not stop us all from feeling sad,” the acting mayor told reporters.

So, to be clear … they don’t care if a bull GORES YOU TO DEATH IN THE STREETS — but, COVID is where they draw the line!