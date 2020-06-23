Special council meeting scheduled to discuss Mankato face mask ordinance

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato City Council will hold a special meeting next week to discuss a possible ordinance requiring the use of face masks in public.

The council voted 4-3 to set a meeting for Monday, June 29, where they’ll discuss a prepared ordinance. If they decide to move forward, a public hearing and a vote would be scheduled, likely for sometime in July.

Council members Jenn Melby-Kelley, Karen Foreman, Mike Laven and Mayor Najwa Massad voted to move forward on the face mask matter, while members Jessica Hatanpa, Mark Frost and Dennis Dieken opposed the special meeting.