Special Counsel Investigating President Biden’s Handling Of Classified Documents Has Completed Probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Justice Department special counsel investigating President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents has completed his inquiry and a report is expected to be made public soon.

Garland did not detail the conclusions of the report from special counsel Robert Hur, but did say he was committed to disclosing as much of it as possible once the White House completes a review of the document for potential executive privilege concerns.

The yearlong investigation centered on the improper retention of classified documents by Biden from his time as a U.S. senator and as vice president that were found at his Delaware home.