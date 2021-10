A special election to fill an open position on the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners will be held in early 2022.

The September death of county commissioner Denny Kemp left an open seat on the board. Kemp represented North Mankato’s 3rd District. Candidates can begin filing on November 16.

The election will be held on February 8, unless three or more candidates file by November 30. In that case, a primary would be held on February 8, with the election on April 12.